Councillor at Preston City Council who has autism to shine a spotlight on the condition

A councillor who has autism wants to shine a spotlight on the condition for the benefit of people in Preston.

Coun Daniel Duckworth hopes that by raising awareness of autism and other learning disabilities the city can be better placed to support people with the condition.

He is presenting a motion to full council today “to ensure an understanding of these learning disabilities and ensure their needs are met and they are supported by the council.”

The Conservative politician also wants to see Preston City Council strive to work towards an autism friendly award from the National Autistic Society.