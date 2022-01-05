Council plea: Don't come into our building for coronavirus testing

Confusion on where the walk-in PCR test centre is has meant those who suspect they have the virus have been entering council offices in West Paddock, Leyland, rather than the dedicated marquee on the car park.

>>>Click here to read about the testing centre in Leyland.

On a Facebook post this afternoon (January 5), the council wrote:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The testing station in the car park of South Ribble Borough Councl's headquarters

"Hi everyone,

"We have had a few people entering the Civic Centre in Leyland thinking that it is the location of the #COVID19 testing centre.

"The test centre is located on the car park to the side of the Civic Centre. Please if you are looking for a test, do not enter the building and instead go to the test centre entrance on the car park. Thank you!"

The semi-permanent testing station - which must be pre-booked - was established following difficulties reported by residents in getting access to a test when they need one.