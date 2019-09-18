Cottam triathlete whose baby was stillborn is working with DW Fitness and Fulwood Leisure Centre to raise funds for cuddle cots at Royal Preston Hospital

Lizz Davidson, of Cottam, lost her baby, Alex, at 17 weeks, in July and following the support she has been given at Royal Preston Hospital’s neo natal unit, she is raising money for a cooler cuddle cot for the Sharoe Green suite.

As she is a keen triathlete, having competed in Glasgow’s 2018 ETU European Sprint Distance Triathlon Championships, Lizz is organising two fitness related fund-raisers.

Lizz and Nick Davidson

The first will be a fund-raising day at DW Fitness, in Port Way, Preston, on Saturday, September 28, with four classes back to back (Boot-camp, Spin, Aqua, Hiit step) and a raffle.

Fulwood Leisure Centre will hold a spinathon and fun day, with a bouncy castle, on November 4.

The 36-year-old, who has two sons, Jack, four, and Charlie, three, said: “Our son Alex was prematurely born sleeping.

“Alex was placed in a cot with a cool mat underneath the mattress, alongside a noisy fan, so that we could spend time saying our goodbyes. Speaking to the midwives we were told there are much more modern cooler cuddle cots which would be much more practical and beneficial to the babies, parents and staff, but there is no funding available for them.

“In memory of Alex, we would like to raise enough money for at least one cooler cuddle cot. Ideally, we would like to raise enough money for four to help meet the unfortunate demand but we are beginning with one as our target.”

As Lizz and her husband, Mick, work at Royal Mail, all the national centres have been raising money through raffles and cake sales and plan a fund-raising fortnight in November, which includes a triathlon event involving managers versus staff and a bike ride.

Supporting Lizz’s fund-raising is her friend, Kate Raynor, 43, of Penwortham.

She added: “During our fund-raising journey, we found a lot of women lose babies and do not talk about it.

“Some parents feel guilty and that they think they have done something wrong. We want to raise awareness that there is a bereavement suite and support at RPH.”

Lizz aims to raise £1,500 to provide all the equipment needed for the cold cuddle cots.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alex-davidson.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has a bereavement and counselling service. Call 01772 524575 or 01772 523655.

There is also a Preston and Blackpool branch of Sands (stillbirth and anti natal death charity) which meets on the second Monday of every month at 26 Derby Road, Blackpool from 7pm until 9pm.

For further information call 07938 977676 or email blackpoolpreston@sands.org.uk