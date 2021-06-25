Walk in vaccination centres in Preston: Covid vaccine drop ins near you, as adults in England urged to ‘grab a jab’

The vaccine bus is in addition to the clinics at St John's Shopping Centre and Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club in Fulwood, both of which are open for walk-in jabs this weekend.

To help boost the city's vaccine roll-out over the weekend, Issa Medical Centre in Deepdale will also be opening its doors for walk-in jabs on Saturday and Sunday.

No appointment is needed. Those seeking a jab can just walk-in during the opening hours listed below for each site.

It is part of the Government's efforts to boost uptake of the vaccine as the UK continues to grapple with the Delta variant, with people told to “grab a jab” at local walk-in sites open across the country this weekend.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We are throwing open the doors of hundreds of vaccine centres across the country this weekend so anyone can just show up.

"I urge anyone who has yet to take up the offer to head to their nearest walk-in centre this weekend and get the life-saving jab.

"It’s becoming clearer all the time how effective our vaccines are in protecting against the Delta variant and with three in five people double-vaccinated, we’re well on our way to the whole country getting the fullest possible protection.

"So I’d urge everyone not yet fully vaccinated aged 18 and over to get your first and second doses as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Four in five adults have now had their first dose of the jab, with three in five already fully vaccinated after two doses.

And just over a week since the vaccination programme opened to all adults aged 18 and over, almost a third of people aged 18-24 have now been vaccinated.

Walk-in jabs are available at the following sites this weekend:

Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club, Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, PR4 0AP

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am to 6.30pm

Vaccine - *2nd dose AZ (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and Pfizer 1st dose (Saturday only)

St John’s Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Vaccine - *Moderna, plus 2nd dose AZ

Queen’s Retail Park, Queen St, Preston, PR1 4HZ

Friday, June 25, 10am to 4pm

Vaccine - *Pfizer 1st dose only

Flag Market, Preston, PR1 2AP

Saturday June 26 June, 10am to 4pm

Vaccine - *Pfizer 1st dose only

Issa Medical Centre, Preston, PR1 6YA

Sunday, June 27, 9am to 12:30pm

Vaccine - *AstraZeneca 1st and 2nd doses (over 40 only)

Issa Medical Centre, Preston, PR1 6YA

Sunday, June 27, 1pm – 5pm

Vaccine - *Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses only

Eligibility criteria

Anybody over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at any clinic.

This includes anybody who is living or working in Preston and surrounding areas, as well as anybody with a caring responsibility for somebody who lives in the local area.

What will happen on the day?

The clinics will be running throughout the day and there is no need to book an appointment. You will be greeted by marshals who will be able to direct you to the right place and explain the process.

Once you have received your vaccination there is a waiting area where the team will make sure you are well. You will also be provided with information on how to manage any side effects you might experience.

Social distancing measures will be in place, and face masks will be required unless you are exempt.

What about my second jab?

Anyone who attends a walk-in centre for their first dose this weekend will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book an appointment for their second dose using the NHS national booking system.

