This is where Covid cases in Preston are falling fastest and still rising in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in Preston are lifted on the 19 July.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country in the last few months, in recent weeks some areas have seen coronavirus cases increase.
The latest figures show that 8 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections, while 8 areas of the city saw cases fall in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
Preston recorded 469 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 327.7 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.
