Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country in the last few months, in recent weeks some areas have seen coronavirus cases increase.

The latest figures show that 8 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections, while 8 areas of the city saw cases fall in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Preston recorded 469 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 327.7 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

1. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 48%, from 574.5 to 300.9 Buy photo

2. St George's St George's has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 33%, from 415.7 to 277.1 Buy photo

3. Ribbleton Ribbleton has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 26%, from 371.8 to 273.9 Buy photo

4. Grimsargh & Goosnargh Grimsargh & Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 25%, from 436.2 to 327.2 Buy photo