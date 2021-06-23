Third school in Chorley shuts for a week due to Covid outbreak

Chorley All Saints' Primary School in Moor Road has closed until next week after a number of children from each year group tested positive.

It is the latest school in Chorley to shut its doors as schools in Lancashire continue to grapple with outbreaks among pupils.

Last week, both Parklands High School and Southlands High School were forced to close for at least a week due to increasing numbers of Covid cases.

Parklands headteacher Steve Mitchell said his school was struggling with an "unsustainable" number of cases, whilst Southlands headteacher Kerry Millar said a "vast number" of pupils had tested positive.Today (Wednesday, June 23), Sarah Partington - headteacher at Chorley All Saints' CE Primary - said the decision to close the school was made following discussions with Public Health England and Lancashire County Council.

She said "Due to a number of positive cases of Covid-19 the decision was made to close the school for the rest of the week.

"Our top priority throughout the pandemic remains the health and wellbeing of the school community. We have robust risk assessments that are helping to ensure staff and pupils are safe and well.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and is with the full support of school governors, Lancashire County Council, and Public Health England.

"Our situation further highlights how important it is that we all continue to follow Covid-19 government rules and guidelines within school and the local community."

