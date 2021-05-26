These are the Preston areas where Covid infections are on the rise in the third week of May as drinkers return to pubs
Lockdown is gradually lifting in Preston and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.
There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.
The latest figures show 9 out of 17 saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week of May.
Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 13 May and 20 May.
