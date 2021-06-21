These are the Lancashire vaccine sites offering walk-in jabs this week
A number of vaccine centres in Lancashire are offering walk-in jabs this week as the NHS vaccination programme opens to all remaining adults in England.
New sites have opened up across the county to boost delivery of the vaccine amid a surge in bookings from those aged 18 and 19, who are now eligible for the jab.
Vaccinations for walk-ins will be on a first-come-first-served basis and people are being advised that they might have to wait due to an increased demand from younger people who are now eligible.
But the sites also offer appointments, which are not available on the National Booking System. If you'd prefer to book a slot to avoid having to queue, you can do so directly with each clinic by visiting the 'more info' links.
Preston
Preston City Council said there are no plans for the vaccine bus to visit the city this week, but people can still book an appointment or get a walk-in jab at the following sites:
Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club, Lightfoot Green Lane, Preston, PR4 0AP
- Open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 7pm. Also open at weekend, but times vary. Click here for more info.
- Offering 1st or 2nd Pfizer jabs and 2nd AstraZeneca jabs. AstraZeneca in the mornings and Pfizer in the afternoons.
St John's Shopping Centre (opposite bus station), Preston, PR1 1FB
- Open Monday to Sunday - 8am to 8pm
- Available for first dose Moderna and second dose AstraZeneca
Accrington
Acorn Medical Centre, Blackburn Road, Accrington - more info here.
Bacup
Bacup Vaccination Clinic, Unit 5, Futures Park, Bacup, OL13 0BB - more info here.
Blackburn
Didsbury Street Mosque (Masjid e Saliheen), Didsbury Street, Blackburn - more info here.
Chorley
Friday Street Car Park, Friday Street, Chorley, PR6 0AA
- Open 8am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm, 7 days a week. Available for first and second dose Pfizer and second dose AstraZeneca
- Second doses are only available at a minimum of 8 weeks after the first dose - more info here.
Rossendale
Rossendale Primary Care Centre, Bacup Road, Rossendale, BB4 7PL - more info here.
Haslingden
Windfields Camping Outdoors, Hazel Mill, Blackburn Road, Acre, near Haslingden, BB4 5DD - more info here.
Mobile vaccine bus - dates, times and locations
Mobile vaccine clinics will also visit parts of Lancashire later this week and next week. The dates, times and locations for these mobile clinics are as follows:
Wednesday, June 23 - Tanhouse Community Centre, Ennerdale, WN8 6AN - 10am – 4pm
Saturday, June 26 - Food Court, Concourse Shopping Centre, Skelmersdale, WN8 6LN - 9am – 5pm
Tuesday, June 29 - Parbold Village Hall, The Green, Parbold, WN8 7DN - 1pm – 5pm
Wednesday, June 30 - 8 Wheatsheaf Walk, Burscough Street, Ormskirk - Midday – 6pm
Thursday, July 1 - 8 Wheatsheaf Walk, Burscough Street, Ormskirk - Midday – 6pm
Friday, July 2 - Food Court, Concourse Shopping Centre, Skelmersdale, WN8 6LN - 9am – 5pm
Saturday, July 3 - Food Court, Concourse Shopping Centre, Skelmersdale, WN8 6LN - 9am – 5pm