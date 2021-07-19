These are the 5 Preston areas where Covid is falling as England’s ‘Freedom Day’ arrives
England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived and while the country is seeing an increase in Covid case numbers there are still some areas that have low infection rates.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:23 pm
The latest government figures show 5 out of 17 areas in Preston saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods have the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people.
