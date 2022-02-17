There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28% fall on the number seen the week before. The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

Cases did rise in two areas of Preston as a new walk-in and drive-through vaccine centre opens on the Moor Park car park across from PNE's Deepdale. But by and large the city is following the national picture with rates of infection falling.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10. Check out every area of Preston below.

1. Lea and Marina Lea & Marina had 633.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10.5% from the week before.

2. City Centre The City Centre had 512.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 3.6% from the week before.

3. Frenchwood & Fishwick had 452.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 14.3% from the week before.

4. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack had 543.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 23.3% from the week before.