The Omicron variant: Eight things we learned from the number 10 briefing

1. Face masks will be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England from next week.

2. Anyone entering the UK from any destination abroad will have to take a PCR test two days after arrival and self-isolate until they have a negative result.

PM Boris Johnson at the Downing Street briefing

3. Anyone who has been in close contact with a case of Omicron will have to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

4. The new measures will be reviewed within three weeks.

5. The two cases discovered in the UK were part of the same outbreak and are in Essex and Nottingham.

6. Omicron can be spread between people who are double vaccinated.

7. The variant has an "extensive" mutation which means in may "at least in part" reduce the protection of the vaccine over time, the PM said.