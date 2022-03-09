They are also on the up in some neighbourhoods within Preston, although all but two areas are still below the national infection rate average of 388.6 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 260,691 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 3, a 2% increase on the week before.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, except in Wales where only PCRs are counted. They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Preston with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Longsands Longsands had 610.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 42.9% from the week before.

2. Lea & Marina Lea and Marina had 407.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35% from the week before.

3. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack had 281.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 31.8% from the week before.

4. Plungington & University Plungington & University had 267.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25.9% from the week before.