The 8 Covid hotspots in Preston two weeks after "Freedom Day"

It is now more than three weeks on since the Government lifted most restrictions and limits on social contact in its roadmap out of lockdown.

The Government's interactive map shows the areas of Preston where the Covid rates are over 400 (burgundy), between 200-399 (dark blue) and between 100-199 (light blue), in the seven days to August 5, 2021, which is just over two weeks on from "Freedom Day", and is the latest period for which reliable figures are available.

In the seven days to August 5, 2021, 427 people had tested positive for coronavirus, a decrease of 6.8% compared to the previous seven days.

5 deaths were recorded at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the seven days to August 5, 2021.

These are the areas of Preston with a rate higher than 300 two weeks on from "Freedom Day" (from highest rate to lowest).

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. St Matthew's With a case rate of 471.6 per 100,000 people, St Matthew's recorded 41 cases down by 20 (95.2%). Buy photo

2. Moor Park With a case rate of 448.1 per 100,000 people, Moor Park recorded 32 cases up by 10 (45.5%). Buy photo

3. Haslam Park With a case rate of 439.5 per 100,000 people, Haslam Park recorded 29 cases up by 12 (70.6%). Buy photo

4. Ribbleton With a case rate of 362.0 per 100,000 people, Ribbleton recorded 37 cases down by 15 (-28.8%). Buy photo