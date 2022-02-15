Preston hosting walk-in and drive-through Covid vaccine centre near Preston North End

The site, based opposite the Splash Statue at Preston North End Football Club on Sir Tom Finney Way, will open from tomorrow (Wednesday, February 16), operating between 10am to 6pm, seven days a week.

It is offering booster jabs, as well as first and second doses to everyone aged 12 and over. 16 and 17-year-olds can also get their boosters if it has been at least 91 days since their second dose.

Walk-in and drive-through Covid injections will be available at Moor Park, Preston

The site is part of the national drive to get as many people boosted as possible due to the Omicron Covif-19 variant and is one of only a few drive-throughs in the country.

There’s no need to book, anyone eligible can simply drive in or walk-up.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Vaccinations, coupled with sensible precautions to reduce the spread, are still the best protection we have against Covid-19.”

Jane Scattergood, Chief Nurse and Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “These pop-up sites mean people have more opportunities to get their jab at a time and place that suits them.*

All adults in England are eligible for a booster Covid-19 vaccine, as long as it has been three months since your second dose. People also have to wait 28 days after a positive Covid-19 test result to have a vaccine (or 12 weeks if aged 12-17).

Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive, Preston City Council, said: “This new site on Moor Park car park, allows people to walk in or drive through, enabling a quick and hassle-free way to get vaccinated. We are grateful for the support the NHS has given to help get this established and increase vaccinations in the city.”