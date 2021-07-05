People want to keep face masks on public transport and in shops, poll suggests

Seven in every 10 people (71%) agreed that face masks should continue to be mandatory on public transport for a further period of time once restrictions are lifted, according to the YouGov survey of 2,749 British adults.

Roughly one in five (21%) said masks should not be compulsory.

The survey also found that 66% of those polled said face masks should continue to be mandatory in shops and some enclosed public places – while 27% disagreed.

It came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference that all legal coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures will end at Step 4 of the Government’s plan to ease England’s lockdown, which is expected to be on July 19.

According to the poll, survey respondents aged over 65 were more likely to want face masks on public transport (80%) than those aged 18-24 (59%).

There were similar attitudes among the respective age groups when it came to such restrictions in shops – with 78% of people aged over 65 wanting face masks to continue, compared with 57% of those aged 18-24.