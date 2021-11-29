Face coverings become compulsory again on public transport and in shops from Tuesday and teachers and pupils in Year 7 and above are now being “strongly advised” to wear masks in communal areas outside classrooms in England.

But some experts suggested the advice is not strong enough and have questioned why people should wear a face covering on a train or in a shop but not in a pub.

As the debate continues, the average Covid infection rate across the UK as of November 25 stood at 433.8 cases per 100,000 people. Closer to home, the North West is at 384.5 with Preston at 312.2.

Nine areas of the city have a rate currently above the national average but the latest figures show 10 areas of Preston saw cases fall in the last week with five rising, some significantly, and two staying the same.

Here is the full breakdown for all neighbourhoods in Preston.

St George's had a rate of 258.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 111.1% from the week before.

Moor Park had a rate of 225.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 77.7% from the week before.

Broughton and Wychnor had a rate of 732.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61.1% from the week before.

Ashton-on-Ribble and Larches had a rate of 414.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 33.4% from the week before.