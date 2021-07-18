North West coronavirus: Latest figures on region's case numbers, deaths, hospital admissions and vaccinations
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 784,870 as of Sunday, July 18.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 5,386,340 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 54,674 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (July 17).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Sunday, July 18, 2021), there has been a total of 784,870 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 7,424 on the previous day.
There are currently 794 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 120 on ventilation.
A total of 65,059 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,384.
Of these deaths, 18,215 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
A total of 8,889,728 vaccinations have been given in the region, with 4,949, 646 first doses and 3,940,082 second doses delivered.
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,644 (Up from 24,538) Up 106
Blackpool - 12,880 (Up from 12,673) + 207
Bolton - 36,251 (Up from 36,011) + 240
Bury - 22,424 (Up from 22,202) + 222
Cheshire East - 26,956 (Up from 26,597) + 359
Cheshire West and Chester - 27,504 (Up from 27,222) + 282
Cumbria - 35,801 (Up from 35,099) + 702
Knowsley - 20,501 (Up from 20,367) + 134
Lancashire - 128,959 (Up from 127,731) + 1,228
Liverpool - 59,506 (Up from 59,151) + 355
Manchester - 70,594 (Up from 70,070) + 524
Oldham - 29,874 (Up from 29,636) + 238
Rochdale - 27,692 (Up from 27,424) + 268
Salford - 31,389 (Up from 31,097) + 292
Sefton - 29,770 (Up from 29,568) + 202
St Helens - 20,437 (Up from 20,273) + 164
Stockport - 27,620 (Up from 27,291) + 329
Tameside - 23,776 (Up from 23,526) + 250
Trafford - 22,684 (Up from 22,475) + 209
Warrington - 22,123 (Up from 21,903) + 220
Wigan - 39,038 (Up from 38,522) + 516
Wirral - 30,569 (Up from 30,273) + 296
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.