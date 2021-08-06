No further action to be taken against Leyland anti-vaxxer who accused Jonathan Van-Tam of 'genocide'

Geza Tarjanyi, 60, of Leyland, filmed himself targeting Mr Van-Tam as he walked into the Ministry of Defence building in Westminster on Tuesday, June 22.

Tarjanyi can be heard calling England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer a "traitor" in the footage, which circulated widely online, adding he would end up in prison for "genocide".

He also asked Mr Van-Tam: "What was really in that needle that you put into Matt Hancock?" referring to the Health Secretary receiving his first Covid-19 vaccination in April.

But despite his actions, the decision has been taken not to prosecute him, the Mail Online revealed today (August 6).

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "No further action will be taken against a 60-year-old man who was arrested on Monday, July 19 on suspicion of harassment and trespass on a protected site.

"The arrest related to an incident which took place on Horse Guards Avenue, Westminster on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 22."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman described Tarjanyi's actions as appalling after the video surfaced online.

"People working to fight the pandemic and save lives, which is what Professor Van-Tam is doing every single day, should never face that kind of appalling behaviour for doing their job," they said.

"The right to free speech is fundamental to our democracy, but violence, threats or intimidation is absolutely never acceptable."

The incident came three weeks after Mr Tarjanyi targeted Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, in a street in Oxford.

Mr Tarjanyi was heard accusing Prof Whitty of "lying to the public again", alongside claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates helped fund the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

