New vaccination clinic open in Lancashire

A new vaccination clinic has opened in Lancashire to help the push to provide booster vaccinations ahead of the festive period.

Ribble House, in Bamber Bridge, opened today and is administering boosters as well as first and second doses.

Anyone, aged 18 and over who has had the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than three months ago can attend the clinic which will be open 8.30am until 6pm, seven days a week.

A new vaccination clinic opens at Ribble House in Bamber Bridge

Jane Scattergood, senior responsible officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “The NHS is working closely with all its partners on a rapid response to the new omicron variant of the virus in order to protect our local residents.

“We have plenty of vaccine for everyone and have made it as easy as possible for them to come forward to be vaccinated.

“A huge thank you to all of our staff and partners who are working hard on the delivery of this next phase of the vaccination programme and are helping to protect our residents and their loved ones.”

Caroline Donovan, chief executive at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our team here has done an extraordinary amount of work in the past week getting the Ribble House vaccination centre ready to open and I would like to thank them for their commitment and dedication.

“Getting your first, second and booster vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against Covid-19 and I would encourage local people to book their vaccination, particularly given the current high rates of Covid-19.”