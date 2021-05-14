New rapid Covid testing centre opens 6-days-a-week in Preston

The walk-in community testing site has opened its doors in the Fishergate Centre, opposite the entrance to TX Maxx, and is open 6-days-a-week.

From Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 4.30pm, anyone (without symptoms) can visit the hub where they will be given a free self-testing kit. No appointment is needed.

The lateral flow rapid tests provide results is just 30 minutes and it is hoped such testing will help reduce the spread of Covid as restrictions are eased further on Monday (May 17).

The Government says half of those infected with Covid report having no symptoms and rapid testing should help identify some of these cases.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to NHS Test and Trace, said: "Rapid testing helps us find Covid-19 cases that we wouldn't otherwise know about.

"They are another tool we now have to help maintain lower infection rates."

Packs of testing kits will also be available to collect for use at home so that households can test themselves at their own convenience.

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: "The new testing site will now operate from a unit opposite the entrance to TK Maxx in the Fishergate Centre, making it more accessible to city centre workers and shoppers alike.

"Taking these lateral flow, rapid tests at regular intervals provides reassurance to employers, employees, and their customers that businesses and organisations are taking all necessary actions to keep everyone safe."

Opening times

The testing site is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am - 4.30pm.

How often should I go?

Health bosses recommend regular testing and are encouraging people attend every 3 - 5 days.

How long does it take?

The tests are self-administered with results in just 30 minutes. At busier times there might be a queue. If your result is positive you must self-isolate.

Why should I get tested?

According to the Government, as many as 1 in 3 individuals with coronavirus might not display any symptoms and this can create outbreaks and put people at risk.

By getting regular rapid tests, new cases can be quickly identified and isolated. These quick and easy tests can also help people feel reassured if they are planning to visit family or friends.

How likely are false positives?

False positives are when test results tell people they have coronavirus when they do not.

The government puts the risk of false positives from lateral-flow tests at between one in 1,000 and three in 10,000.

The government is advising that people who test positive with a lateral-flow kit to confirm the result with a PCR test, which are more reliable and will help detect false positives.

