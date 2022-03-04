Mass vaccination sites in Lancashire reducing hours so staff can work in pop-up clinics

This is to free up some NHS staff to work in hyper-local pop-up vaccine services in neighbourhoods and towns across the area.

From Monday March 7 the opening hours will be from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on a Sunday.

Opening hours at the Covid-19 mass vaccination sites across Lancashire and South Cumbria are being reduced from next week.

Jane Scattergood, chief nurse and senior responsible officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “There is still a portion of our population who have not come forward for a Covid-19 vaccine or a booster yet. As soon as you are eligible, please do come forward.

“Vaccination is extremely important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and these pop-up sites mean people have more opportunities to get their jab at a time and place that suits them.

“Why not bring the whole family down to get vaccinated together? These services can vaccinate everyone aged 12 and over.

“I also want to take this opportunity to again say a huge thank you to all our staff and partners who are working hard on the delivery of the vaccination programme.”

The NHS is working with local partners including local authorities and community/faith leaders to offer hyper-local clinics in areas where uptake is lower, with the aim of making it as convenient as possible for people to come forward and get protected.

People in Lancashire and South Cumbria can also now get a Covid-19 vaccine from the comfort of their own homes.

The NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria launched its Vaccination at Home service last month so that anyone who is shielding or doesn’t feel comfortable using the existing vaccine services can now book to be vaccinated at home.

Like the hyper-local pop-up clinics, this initiative adds to the wide range of options available with the aim of offering a Covid-19 vaccine to as many residents as possible – simply book online at healthierlsc.co.uk/VacAtHome or by calling 0300 790 6856 (between 10am and 8pm daily).

On completion of a quick questionnaire, someone from the vaccine programme outreach team will be in touch to arrange a convenient time to visit and administer the jab.