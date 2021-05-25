Lostock Hall pub closes for 10 days due to Covid-19

Raymond Mclaughlin, owner of the Lostock Ale micropub in Hope Terrace, has confirmed that a test result has come back positive and the pub will remain shut until Thursday, June 3

Raymond Mclaughlin, owner of the Lostock Ale micropub in Hope Terrace, said that the pub will remain shut until Thursday, June 3.

The 54-year-old had kept the pub closed yesterday (Monday, May 24) whilst Covid tests were taken, before announcing its temporary closure this afternoon (Tuesday, May 25).

He said a test result had come back positive, but did not say whether it is a member of staff or a customer that is affected.

"Lockdown and Covid.. we will not be defeated," says Raymond Mclaughlin, owner of the Lostock Ale micropub, who has had to close for 10 days due to a confirmed case of Covid-19, just a week after reopening

In a post on the pub's Facebook page, the 54-year-old said: "There has been a positive case of Covid-19 and therefore the pub will be closed until June 3.

"Thank you for all of your support. Safety is our priority. Take care and we will see you soon."

He added: "Lockdown and Covid.. we will not be defeated."

The closure comes just a week after the popular microbar reopened on Monday, May 17 following months of lockdown. It means the pub will have to stay closed over the bank holiday weekend, to the disappointment of Ray, his staff and their loyal customers.

Lostock Ale has been approached for further details.

