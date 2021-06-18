Lifting of lockdown restrictions in England could be brought forward to 5 July

The lifting of lockdown restrictions in England could occur two weeks early on 5 July - two weeks earlier than planned - if Covid data continues to improve, according to reports (Photo: Shutterstock)

The lifting of lockdown restrictions in England could occur two weeks early on 5 July - two weeks earlier than planned - if Covid data continues to improve, according to reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be open to ending the restrictions earlier than planned.

Although ministers believe a 19 July reopening remains the most likely option, a government source said a two-week “review point”' will now be a “genuine review of the data”.

This could lead to what has been dubbed as ‘Freedom Day’ being brought forward two weeks to 5 July.

‘No-one wants these restrictions in place for a day longer than necessary’

The source told the Mail: "The decision to delay reopening was so finely balanced – probably the most difficult decision of the whole pandemic – that the PM wanted a review point built in so that if things did change we could move sooner.

"No-one wants these restrictions in place for a day longer than necessary."

Tory MPs have also stressed it's important that the Prime Minister opens the country at the earliest opportunity - if the data improves.

Sir Robert Syms said: "We need to get people's freedoms back.