Latest figures show Covid cases plummeting in EVERY area of Preston - this is where cases are falling fastest.

Not a single area registered an increase in cases to the seven days to July 29.

Here are the areas mapped and how many cases each neighbourhood has and by how many cases have fallen in a week - from largest reductions to the smallest.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Frenchwood & Fishwick Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded 15 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 33 cases (68.8%). Buy photo

2. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack recorded 33 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 40 cases (54.8%). Buy photo

3. St George's St George's recorded 11 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 11 cases (50%). Buy photo

4. Haslam Park Haslam Park recorded 17 cases in the seven days to July 29, down by 17 cases (50%). Buy photo