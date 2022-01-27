From today face coverings are no longer mandatory in indoor venues, Covid passes are now voluntary for large events and nightclubs and people are no longer being advised to work from home.

The change comes as the country sees a drop in Omicron infections and a fall in the number of people in intensive care with Covid.

As of today the lifting of Plan B means:

- Mandatory Covid-19 certification will end, but venues may choose to use the NHS Covid Pass voluntarily

- Face coverings will not be required by law in indoor venues but local directors of public health are still able to recommend face coverings in communal areas only in education settings within their area, and only where the department and public health experts judge the measures to be proportionate

- Infection prevention control guidance continues to require face coverings be worn in health and care settings, including primary care and pharmacies. It is suggested that people wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where they might come into contact with people they do not normally meet

- It is still a legal requirement for those with Covid-19 to self-isolate for 10 days with the option to end self-isolation after 5 full days following two negative LFD tests

- The government no longer asked people to work from home as of Wednesday, January 19. People are encouraged to speak to their employers about arrangements for returning to the office, and should follow the Working Safely guidance.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The tireless efforts of NHS and care staff, and the army of volunteers, as well as the phenomenal response of the British public means over 37 million people have been boosted. I want to thank everyone who has come forward to Get Boosted Now.

“Our vaccines, testing and antivirals ensure we have some of the strongest defences in Europe and are allowing us to cautiously return to Plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country.