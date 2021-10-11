Lancashire records over 1,200 Covid cases in 24 hours as parents urged to get children vaccinated

There have now been 180,223 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Monday, October 11).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 230,589.

The Government said a further 28 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 137,763.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 161,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 40,224 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.

The figures come after ministers urged parents to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 amid concerns about the vaccination programme in secondary schools.

The plea came after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that around one in 15 children in school years 7 to 11 in England were estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to October 2.

A school leaders' union has said head teachers are "increasingly frustrated" about delays to the Covid-19 vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds in schools at a time of rising pupil absences.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests that just 9 per cent of this cohort in England had been vaccinated by October 3.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 29,149 (Up from 29,093) +56

Blackpool - 21,217 (Up from 21,035) +182

Burnley - 16,321 (Up from 16,290) +31

Chorley - 16,141 (Up from 16,048) +93

Fylde - 10,299 (Up from 10,219) +80

Hyndburn - 14,035 (Up from 13,945) +90

Lancaster - 18,388 (Up from 18,311) +77

Pendle - 15,364 (Up from 15,283) +81

Preston - 23,519 (Up from 23,448) +71

Ribble Valley - 8,997 (Up from 8,963) +34

Rossendale - 11,366 (Up from 11,337) +29

South Ribble - 15,431 (Up from 15,370) +61

West Lancs - 15,738 (Up from 15,609) +129

Wyre - 14,624 (Up from 14,437) +187

