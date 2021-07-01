Lancashire Police will have 'extra patrols' out in Preston ahead of weekends Euro game

Thousands of football fans are expected to descent onto the city this weekend when England will take on Ukraine in the Euros Quarter-Finals in Rome.

Pubs and bars are set to show the game across Preston, as over 500 fans will also head to the Flag Market to watch the match on the big screen at the outdoor Euro fan zone.

But after the Post captured scenes from Tuesday's game, showing crowds of people celebrating in the city after the match, people were quick to comment on the lack of social distancing and share concerns over how it would impact Covid-19 rates.

Police will be increasing patrols this weekend when England take on Ukraine

The Post can reveal that Lancashire Police and Preston City Council will now be stepping up their patrols in the city ahead of Saturday's game, which is expected to be one of the busiest since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "Many of us are looking forward to the quarter-final game and the opportunity to celebrate another England win. We will have extra patrols out and about and we will be working with the city council's safety team and street pastors.

"We are aiming to create an environment in our city which is a positive experience for all and we’ll be working hard to keep people safe.

Officers will work with the council safety officers to disperse crowds

"We know most people will support the team in a safe and responsible manner. However, we want to take this opportunity to remind everybody to enjoy the action sensibly by respecting others and behaving reasonably to ensure we make this match memorable for the right reasons."

Covid safety officers from the council will also be working alongside businesses to make sure safety measures are implemented throughout the evening, with taxi stewards in place to reduce queuing.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council, said: “Many people will be coming into Preston to cheer on England in their quarter-final game and we’re working hard with our partners to make it a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“Covid safety officers will be working closely with businesses in the city to ensure effective safety measures are in place and that businesses are aware of what they need to do. We will also have Taxi Stewards in place to reduce queuing and ensure people can get home safely.

Crowds celebrated in the centre of Preston after the victory on Tuesday

“It’s fantastic to see people returning to the city and enjoying their favourite bars and restaurants with friends and family once more, but it’s important that everyone follows the rules and gives one another space. I’d also encourage people to get a free rapid test before their visit to protect themselves and others.”