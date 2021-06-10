And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show 13 out of 17 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.

1. Cadley & College Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 29%, from 177.7 to 126.9.

2. Moor Park Moor Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 16%, from 350 to 294.

3. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 11%, from 177 to 157.3.

4. Frenchwood & Fishwick Frenchwood & Fishwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 0%, from 107.1 to 107.1.