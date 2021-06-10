How to get a Covid jab in Lancashire without an appointment
Clinic offering walk-up vaccinations to anyone over 40
A drop-in AstraZeneca Covid vaccination clinic will be held at Buckshaw Village Surgery on Friday (June 11).
The clinic, which will run on the day from 8am until 5.30pm or whenever the doses run out, is open to anyone over 40 who has not yet had a Covid jab or anyone who had their first AstraZeneca jab more than eight weeks ago and would like to receive their second jab early.
You do not need to make an appointment and the clinic is open to anyone from any area and will operate on a first come, first served basis.
The full address of the vaccination centre is: Buckshaw Village Surgery, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, Chorley PR7 7HZ.
A clinic spokesman said: "Please come down if you can and take your chance to join the millions who have already been vaccinated and let's work together to beat the pandemic. The Covid vaccination team look forward to seeing you on Friday."