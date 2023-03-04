Health chiefs have released the latest data relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the number of deaths and how many people have been admitted to both Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals. The figures were collated by the NHS as part of the ongoing UK coronavirus dashboard.

How many Covid deaths were there in Preston in the latest week?

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Preston. The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 513 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 511 on the week before. They were among 28,827 deaths recorded across the North West.

NHS figures have confirmed two more coronavirus deaths

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes. A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.

How many people were being treated for Covid in Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust?

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 61 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show. NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was up from 59 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 30.

Latest available figures show there are 61 patients being treated for coronavirus at Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals

What’s the national picture?

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds. Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29 per cent.