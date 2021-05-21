And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

The latest figures show 7 out of 17 saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 7 May and 14 May.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

1. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 28.1. Buy photo

2. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 59. Buy photo

3. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 41. Buy photo