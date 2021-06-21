'Freedom Day': What you can and can't do from June 21 after lockdown easing delayed to July 19 in England

'Freedom Day' - the date when all legal limits on social contact were due to be lifted - has been delayed until July 19 at the earliest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be a review after two weeks and he was "confident" the delay would not need to be longer than four weeks.

However, he told a Downing Street press conference he could not rule out the possibility the date could be pushed back further.

But certain changes will come into force from Monday, June 21, as life for many takes another small step towards getting back to normal.

So what can and can't we do from June 21?

1. Care homes From June 21, care residents won't have to isolate after spending time away from the home with family and friends - including overnight stays. And residents will no longer have to isolate when they're first admitted to a home. Instead they'll take a series of tests over the first two weeks to allow for a "less disruptive" introduction to their new home. But they will still have to isolate for 14 days following hospital visits.

2. Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies and receptions The 30-person limit on weddings will be removed in England from June 21. Instead, capacity limits will be the highest number of people venues can accommodate while still being Covid-secure. The 30-person limit will also be lifted on weddings outdoors on private land, including in gardens. There will be a risk assessment which organisers need to fill out. But other restrictions on weddings - including the ban on most singing and dancing, and guests having to wear masks at certain points - will remain in place until step four.

3. Commemorative events Funerals or other linked commemorative events following a death such as a wake, stone setting or ash scattering may take place in Covid secure venues, or in a private garden. The number of people who can attend is in most cases determined by how many people a venue can safely accommodate, with social distancing measures in place, including guests of all ages and anyone working at the event. Restrictions still include table service requirements, face coverings, social distancing, and restrictions on singing.

4. Indoor gatherings The 'rule of six' is set to continue indoors now until July 19. This means you can meet up with a maximum of six people from different households, although it can be more if your group comes from only two homes.