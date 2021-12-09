We've been crunching the latest Covid data as new restrictions come in

Covid Plan B: Where cases in Preston are rising and falling as fresh restrictions on mask wearing and working from home are brought in amid rising Omicron fears

This is the latest Covid picture in Preston as the Government introduces fresh restrictions with concerns over the Omicron variant continuing to grow.

Thursday, 9th December 2021

There will be an extension of mask-wearing from Friday, a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday as part of the so-called ‘Plan B’.

While there is no specific data on Omicron for the city, there were 474 confirmed cases in Preston, a rate of 328.8 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to December 2.

Across the UK, the current rate of infection stands at 488.2.

These are the neighbourhoods in Preston where cases are rising and falling...

1. Fulwood

Fulwood had 291.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 85.8% from the week before.

2. Ribbleton

Ribbleton had 435.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 51.7% from the week before.

3. Haslam Park

Haslam Park had 386.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 47.1% from the week before.

4. St Matthew’s

St Matthew’s had 259.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.8% from the week before.

