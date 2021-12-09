There will be an extension of mask-wearing from Friday, a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday as part of the so-called ‘Plan B’.

While there is no specific data on Omicron for the city, there were 474 confirmed cases in Preston, a rate of 328.8 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to December 2.

Across the UK, the current rate of infection stands at 488.2.

These are the neighbourhoods in Preston where cases are rising and falling...

1. Fulwood Fulwood had 291.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 85.8% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Ribbleton Ribbleton had 435.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 51.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Haslam Park Haslam Park had 386.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 47.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. St Matthew’s St Matthew’s had 259.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 27.8% from the week before. Photo Sales