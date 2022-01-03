And the figures show cases continuing to rise sharply as the battle against the Omicron variant goes on.

Nationally, in the seven days to December 28 there were 948,725 cases at a rate of 1,414.3 per 100,000 people.

Closer to home, the North West recorded 124,481 at a rate of 1,689.6 with Preston seeing 2,061 cases at a rate of 1,429.8, pretty much bang on the national average.

In the city, two areas have seen cases rise by more than 200% in the latest available figures with cases only falling in one neighbourhood.

On Monday morning Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi insisted however “there’s nothing in the data” to suggest further coronavirus measures will be needed later this week.

See below for the latest Covid information from around Preston.

