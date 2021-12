There were 416 confirmed cases in Preston, a rate of 288.6 per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 30, 2021.

Across the UK, the current rate of infection stands at 457.6.

These are the neighbourhoods in Preston where cases are rising and falling...

1. Cadley & College In Cadley & College, there were 20 cases, a rise of 81.8% and a case rate of 255.7.

2. St Matthew's In St Matthew's there were 22 cases, a rise of 46.7% and a case rate of 247.8.

3. Ribbleton In Ribbleton, there were 42 cases, a rise of 40% and a case rate of 415.8.

4. Longsands In Longsands, there were 19 cases, a rise of 35.7% and a case rate of 289.9.