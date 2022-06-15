Covid-19 infections in Preston had been falling since March 21, however, during the first week of June there has been a rise in the number of infections.

According to the latest government data, Preston recorded a rate of 97.8 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 9 – with 141 people testing positive for the virus, an increase of 116.9% in the last seven days.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of Preston with the biggest increase in Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 8.

1. Ingol In the seven days up to June 9, Ingol recorded a case rate of 220.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a rise of 225% from the previous week.

2. Haslam Park In the seven days up to June 9, Haslam Park recorded a case rate of 169.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a rise of 450% from the previous week.

3. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches In the seven days up to June 9, Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches recorded a case rate of 169.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a rise of 350% from the previous week.

4. Broughton & Wychnor In the seven days up to June 9, Broughton & Wychnor recorded a case rate of 138.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a fall of 8.3% from the previous week.