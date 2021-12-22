Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before.

The average rate of infection in Lancashire as of December 16 is 488.5 per 100,000 people, an increase of 56.2% on the previous week.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Preston with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Plungington & University Plungington & University had 645.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 173.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor had 1111.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 137.8%from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Haslam Park Haslam Park had 509.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 94.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Preston Town Centre Preston Town Centre had 575.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 73.0% from the week before. Photo Sales