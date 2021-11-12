Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures to November 5.

Overall, the average infection rate across the UK stands at 364.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Closer to home, the North West is at 341.1 with Preston at 358.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Preston with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week, and those that have seen numbers fall, with 10 currently having a case rate above the national average.

1. Moor Park Moor Park had a rate of 632.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 164.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. St George’s St George’s had a rate of 380.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 133.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Plungington and University Plungington and University had a rate of 425.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 1.9% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches had a rate of 452.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, the same as the week before. Photo Sales