Covid near me: Lancashire records 5,130 cases in 24 hours as UK records 77 deaths

There have now been 296,331 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Monday, January 10, 2022).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 372,873.

The Government said a further 77 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 150,230​.

These are the latest Covid cases in each area of Lancashire

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 42,249

Blackpool - 34,293

Burnley - 24,274

Chorley - 29,231

Fylde - 17,919

Hyndburn - 21,668

Lancaster - 30,854

Pendle - 22,364

Preston - 36,417

Ribble Valley - 15,782

Rossendale - 18,176

South Ribble - 27,618

West Lancs - 27,023

Wyre - 25,005