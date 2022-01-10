Covid near me: Lancashire records 5,130 cases in 24 hours as UK records 77 deaths
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 372,873 as of Monday, January 10.
There have now been 296,331 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Monday, January 10, 2022).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 372,873.
The Government said a further 77 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 150,230.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 42,249
Blackpool - 34,293
Burnley - 24,274
Chorley - 29,231
Fylde - 17,919
Hyndburn - 21,668
Lancaster - 30,854
Pendle - 22,364
Preston - 36,417
Ribble Valley - 15,782
Rossendale - 18,176
South Ribble - 27,618
West Lancs - 27,023
Wyre - 25,005
