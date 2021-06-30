Covid Lancashire: Here are 8 Preston, Chorley and South Ribble areas with the highest Covid rates as cases skyrocket
According to the latest government data, these are the 8 areas in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the seven days to June 24.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:07 am
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:10 am
The latest data from Public Health England shows a breakdown of the number of new cases in each area of central Lancashire.
Chorley Town and South is the worst hit area, with the figure of positive cases doubling in the last two weeks.
The most recent data shows that Chorley Town and South recorded 48 positive cases.
Here are the 8 areas of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the last week.
