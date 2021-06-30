Covid Lancashire: Here are 8 Preston, Chorley and South Ribble areas with the highest Covid rates as cases skyrocket

The latest data from Public Health England shows a breakdown of the number of new cases in each area of central Lancashire.

Chorley Town and South is the worst hit area, with the figure of positive cases doubling in the last two weeks.

The most recent data shows that Chorley Town and South recorded 48 positive cases.

Here are the 8 areas of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the last week.

1. Leyland South West Leyland South West recorded 21 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days up 233.3%, with the current rolling rate standing at 469.6 per 100,000 people.

2. Haslam Park - Preston Haslam Park recorded 30 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days, up 7.1%, with the current rolling rate standing at 454.6 per 100,000 people.

3. Walton-le-Dale Walton-le-Dale recorded 31 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days, up 10.7%, with the current rolling rate standing at 428.4 per 100,000 people.

4. Bamber Bridge East Bamber Bridge East recorded 33 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days, up 22.2%, with the current rolling rate standing at 484.4 per 100,000 people.