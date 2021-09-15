England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.
Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.
Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.
Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.
As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.
However, there are areas of Preston where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.
Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.
The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.