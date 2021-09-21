We've looked at how Covid data in South RIbble has changed since schools went back

Covid in schools: The area of South Ribble that saw a more than 150% rise in infection rates as pupils returned

Covid infection rates have surged in some areas of South Ribble since children returned to the classroom.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:39 am
According to official figures from the UK Government, Lostock Hall saw positive infection rates per 100,000 people rise by 164% between August 31 and September 14, with two others increasing by 50% or more. Seven areas saw a decline.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in South Ribble.

1. Lostock Hall

The case rate in Lostock Hall has risen by 164%, from 147.7 to 389.3 between 31 August and 14 September.

2. Bamber Bridge East

The case rate in Bamber Bridge East has risen by 91%, from 316.5.4 to 604.3 between 31 August and 14 September.

3. Lower Penwortham North

The case rate in Lower Penwortham North has risen by 64%, from 195.7 to 320.2 between 31 August and 14 September.

4. Penwortham South

The case rate in Penwortham South has risen by 25%, from 269 to 336.2 between 31 August and 14 September.

