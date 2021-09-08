The Government has said that it does have contingency plans that would “only be reintroduced as a last resort” to protect the NHS in October.

However, Government officials have said that a so-called 'firebreak lockdown' in England is not being planned.

Here is the latest case data for each area of Preston, listed from highest rise to biggest fall in cases (%) during the seven days to September 2, 2021.

Pictures are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Ingol Ingol recorded 17 cases in the last seven days, up by 88.9% (8 cases). Photo Sales

2. Frenchwood & Fishwick Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded 14 cases in the last seven days, up by 75% (6 cases). Photo Sales

3. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor recorded 42 cases in the last seven days, up by 50% (14 cases). Photo Sales

4. Plungington & University Plungington & University recorded 31 cases in the last seven days, up by 24% (6 cases). Photo Sales