Latest Covid cases for all Preston areas as concerns over 'autumn wave' grow

Covid in Preston: This is where cases are rising and falling as concerns over an 'autumn wave' grow

As we enjoy the last few days of summer, concerns are growing over the likelihood of an autumn Covid wave and the potential need for a 'firebreak' lockdown.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:59 am

The Government has said that it does have contingency plans that would “only be reintroduced as a last resort” to protect the NHS in October.

However, Government officials have said that a so-called 'firebreak lockdown' in England is not being planned.

Here is the latest case data for each area of Preston, listed from highest rise to biggest fall in cases (%) during the seven days to September 2, 2021.

Pictures are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1. Ingol

Ingol recorded 17 cases in the last seven days, up by 88.9% (8 cases).

2. Frenchwood & Fishwick

Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded 14 cases in the last seven days, up by 75% (6 cases).

3. Broughton & Wychnor

Broughton & Wychnor recorded 42 cases in the last seven days, up by 50% (14 cases).

4. Plungington & University

Plungington & University recorded 31 cases in the last seven days, up by 24% (6 cases).

