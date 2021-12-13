Covid booster jab walk in centres in Lancashire: Where to get third vaccine near me and how to book an appointment

Due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the government is encouraging everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot to help protect them against a coming 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 13th December 2021, 12:33 pm

A coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first two doses of the vaccine.

It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Covid vaccination centre

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter."

Click here to book your jab.

Walk-in vaccination centres in Lancashire:

Issa Medical Centre

73 St Gregory Rd, Preston, PR1 6YA

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Jubilee House

Lancashire Business Park, Centurion Way, Leyland, PR26 6TR

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Blackpool South Car Park

Yeadon Way, Blackpool, FY1 6BF

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Everest Pharmacy, Darwen

21 Cemetery Road, Darwen, BB3 2LZ

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Ivy Street Community Centre

Ivy Close, Blackburn, BB2 3RR

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Hootons

Lee Lane, Horwich, BL6 7AR

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

Horwich RMI

Ramsbottom Road, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 5NH

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

Burscough Pharmacy

50­-52 Liverpool Road, North Burscough, L40 7TA

This site is for these age groups: 16 and over

Market Place Shopping Centre

Ground Floor, Knowsley Street, Bolton, BL1 2AL

This site is for these age groups: 12 and over

NHSOmicronLancashireCenturion WayLeyland