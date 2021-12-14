Walk-in vaccination clinics opened up across the country as the Covid-19 booster jab roll-out continued at speed .

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron, which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

The prime minister announced that all eligible adults will be offered a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of the year in England, in a bid to protect against the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson has announced an ambitious booster vaccination plan

This means everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.

“It has never been – and certainly is not the case – that it is all about Covid. Covid is almost getting in the way of important things like children’s education, mental health and jobs – all the things that really matter to keep us healthy and well.”

These are the walk-in vaccination centres in and around Preston:

St John's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB

Mondays to Sundays, 8:30am to 6:30pm

Issa Medical Group, 73 St Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA

Tuesday 14 December: 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm

Wednesday 15 December 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm

Thursday 16 December 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm / 6.30pm - 7.30pm

Friday 17 December 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm /6:30pm - 7:30pm

Sunday 19 December 9am -12pm/1pm - 4.30pm

Monday 20 December 9am -12.30pm /1.30pm - 5pm

Tuesday 21 December 9am -12:30pm /1.30pm - 5pm

Wednesday 22 December 9am -12:30pm/1.30pm - 5pm

Thursday 23 December 9am -12:30pm /1:30pm - 5pm

Jubilee House, Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, Leyland, PR26 6TY

Wednesdays to Saturdays 8am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm

Walk in clinics are being updated regularly. People are advised to head HERE for the very latest information.

You can also book a booster jab at the following sites:

Unit 13, Market Walk, Chorley, PR7 1DE, PR7 1DE

Lancashire Vaccination Centre, Eastway Hub Retail Park, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3FB

Boris Johnson said the NHS booking system will be opened to over-18s from Wednesday (December 15), with over-30s currently eligible.