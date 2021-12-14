Covid booster jab: These are the walk-in centres offering the third vaccine in and around Preston
The Government is encouraging everyone over the age of 18 to get a booster vaccine to help protect them against a coming "tidal wave" of Omicron infections.
Walk-in vaccination clinics opened up across the country as the Covid-19 booster jab roll-out continued at speed .
The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron, which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.
The prime minister announced that all eligible adults will be offered a Covid-19 booster jab by the end of the year in England, in a bid to protect against the Omicron variant.
This means everyone over the age of 18 can get a third dose of a vaccine, so long as they have had a second dose at least three months ago.
These are the walk-in vaccination centres in and around Preston:
St John's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB
Mondays to Sundays, 8:30am to 6:30pm
Issa Medical Group, 73 St Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA
Tuesday 14 December: 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm
Wednesday 15 December 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm
Thursday 16 December 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm / 6.30pm - 7.30pm
Friday 17 December 9am -1pm /1.30pm - 5pm /6:30pm - 7:30pm
Sunday 19 December 9am -12pm/1pm - 4.30pm
Monday 20 December 9am -12.30pm /1.30pm - 5pm
Tuesday 21 December 9am -12:30pm /1.30pm - 5pm
Wednesday 22 December 9am -12:30pm/1.30pm - 5pm
Thursday 23 December 9am -12:30pm /1:30pm - 5pm
Jubilee House, Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, Leyland, PR26 6TY
Wednesdays to Saturdays 8am to 1pm and 2pm to 8pm
Walk in clinics are being updated regularly. People are advised to head HERE for the very latest information.
You can also book a booster jab at the following sites:
Chorley Hospital Hub, Chorley Hospital, Preston Road, Chorley, PR7 1PP
Unit 13, Market Walk, Chorley, PR7 1DE, PR7 1DE
Lancashire Vaccination Centre, Eastway Hub Retail Park, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3FB
Issa Medical Group, 73 St Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA
Jubilee House, Lancashire Enterprise Business Park, Leyland, PR26 6TY
St John's Shopping Centre, Preston, PR1 1FB
Boris Johnson said the NHS booking system will be opened to over-18s from Wednesday (December 15), with over-30s currently eligible.
