Check-ins on NHS Covid app plummet in Preston

More than one million fewer people checked into venues using the NHS Covid app in August across England and Wales – while positive cases and venue pings soared.

Mandatory check-ins for pubs, restaurants and other venues were dropped in England on 19 July – dubbed ‘freedom day’, when many restrictive lockdown measures ended across the country.

In Preston the number of check-ins on the NHS Covid app between mid July and the end of September fell by 11,102, a reduction of 93%.

Venues are “strongly encouraged” to ask customers to check in to help control the virus

In the week ending 21 July, there were 11,894 check-ins in Preston, while in the last week of August there were only 792.

This four-week period during August was also a time of rising Covid infection across England and Wales.