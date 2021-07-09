Bamber Bridge pub cancels Euro 2020 bookings after staff member tests positive for Covid
A pub in Bamber Bridge has been forced to cancel all Euro 2020 bookings after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The Walton Arms in St Aidan's Road announced they would be closed for a "short period of time" today (July 9) after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Customers who had booked a table ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night have been informed of the cancellations.
The pub will now be fully sanitised and every member of staff will be given an opportunity to be tested, bossed at WA Pubs said.
"Following a senior member of staff testing positive for Covid-19 and in accordance with our risk assessments and procedures we have reluctantly closed the Walton Arms," Lee Forshaw, Chief Executive of WA Pubs, said.
"The safety of our guests and team members is always paramount.
"Our apologies to all those guests who had reserved tables for the England game on Sunday."
