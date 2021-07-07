Boris Johnson confirmed plans to remove all remaining Covid restrictions

7 things you will be able to enjoy again in Preston when restrictions lift from July 19

On Monday (July 5) Boris Johnson confirmed plans to remove all remaining Covid restrictions in England from July 19.

By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 7:18 am

If all goes to plan, in less than two weeks from now coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures will end as England moves to Step Four of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

1. Watching a show at Preston Playhouse

As with all sporting events concert venues and theatres can reopen without any limits on attendance or social distancing requirements from July 19.

Buy photo

2. Enjoy a live gig

With events allowed to take place without any limits, you can get up close and personal with fellow music lovers. Gigs are already planned at Action Records and Blitz in Preston, and The Ferret and Continental have also restarted live music events

Buy photo

3. Get back to a packed Deepdale to watch Preston North End

All sporting events can resume without any limits on attendance or social distancing requirements.

Buy photo

4. Go clubbing with friends

Nightclubs across the resort have been given the green light to reopen, including favourites like Switch and Popworld

Buy photo
PrestonEnglandBoris Johnson
Next Page
Page 1 of 2