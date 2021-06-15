13 out of 14 areas of Chorley have shown a rise in Covid cases in a single week - here are the latest figures

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 13 out of 14 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.

Chorley recorded 276 cases in the seven days to 9 June, a rate of 233.5 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 02 and 9 June.

1. Chorley East Chorley East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 0%, from 176.7 to 176.7.

2. Chorley Town & South Chorley Town & South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 14%, from 213.3 to 243.7.

3. Eccleston & Charnock Richard Eccleston & Charnock Richard has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 29%, from 91.4 to 117.6.

4. Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke Whittle-le-Woods & Anglezarke has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 57%, from 155.7 to 244.6.