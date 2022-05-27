Aarondale Care Home in Sunny Brook, off Chapel Lane, Coppull, was slammed in a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report over its food standards.

Such was the level of concern that inspectors reported the home to Chorley Council's Food Hygeine department, which issued a legal notice to improve.

The CQC report, issued on May 16 for an inspection that took place in March, stated that some foods in the kitchen– including soft cheeses – were out of date and foods that had been opened were not dated.

Inspectors also found “badly burnt" food and said "the chef lacked training and skills in how to meet people's nutritional needs."

It was reported that people with specialised dietary requirements such as a liquidised diet, were served with food that had simply been blended. It was not possible to identify what this food was, and it "appeared unappetising".

After the Council was informed, a site inspection took place, which resulted in two Food Hygiene Improvement Notices being served.

A subsequent visit was undertaken in April and the officer was satisfied that the business had implemented the required improvements.

A further visit is planned to ensure the improvements have been maintained.

What the home says:

Abin Francis, director of Aarondale, said since the food safety inspection, the home has begun using Apetito, a specialised supplier for care home food.

He said: “The meals are prepared in a centralised kitchen and it’s easy to cook with in the home. All the staff in the kitchen are trained by the Apetito technicians and the meals are served in a quality way now. We would like to invite any family members to come and join us for a testing session.”

He added that a qualified cook has been recruited and will be starting soon, as will a new manager with more than 18 years experience.

The kitchen now has daily auditing to meet Food Standards Agency requirments, and all kitchen staff have been retrained.